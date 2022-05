THE organiser of the County Wexford Horseshoe League are pleased to announce the competition will be starting up again later this month.

The league will take place again on Wednesday, May 25, in Cluan Dara, Enniscorthy, with throwing getting under way at 7.30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend and anyone wishing to find out more about the competition and how to get involved can contact Brendan Earle on 087 1358487.