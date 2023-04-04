County Wexford ‘has everything’ to meet film location demands of Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime

Cillian Murphy production shows New Ross as ideal location for more films, says Wexford County Council CEO

The film industry in Co Wexford is growing and could explode in the coming years with Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime all looking for locations in the UK and Ireland.

This is the view of Wexford County Council Chief Executive Tom Enright who said the filming of ‘Small Things Like These’ in New Ross, following the success of ‘Brooklyn’, shows the county is a proven location for big film shoots.

"The filming is a huge opportunity for New Ross. It has lovely buildings, streetscape and a riverside setting. It’s a heritage town and it’s perfect particularly for scenes for 30, 40 years ago. It’s easy to close off streets and with the motorway network we are not too far from Dublin. The bypass has taken traffic out of the town so it makes it easier for filming.” Mr Enright said the company behind the film are delighted to be filming in New Ross.

He welcomed that the Tara Film Studios project finally got the go-ahead from An Bord Pleanala last year.

Mr Enright said the new seven-studio filmmaking facility due to be built in Kilanerin just outside Gorey will further add to the county’s appeal.

Initially approved by Wexford County Council in 2020, Tara Film Studios has been approved. Mr Enright said up to 600 people could be employed at Borleigh Manor.

In 2022 planning permission was granted for the €50m studio based.

"Once that gets built it will bring a lot more film activity. The studios will compliment the outdoor locations we have.

"We are promoting Wexford as a film location because as a county it has everything. If you want to go to a castle that’s available. If you want to go to a country house that’s available. If you want a seaside location or a country house that’s available and if you want a beach we have many and in terms of weather we have much better weather than other areas of the country. We tick all of the boxes for outdoor locations but what we were missing was studios where indoor shots can be taken and now with the Tara Film Studios we’ll have that so we’ll have the best of both worlds to offer.” Mr Enright said the future is bright for Wexford as a studio film location.

"I understand there is huge demand for that at the moment from Netflix, Disney and Amazon and I expect that to grow and grow into the future." Mr Enright said there is demand for around 14 large film studios in the UK and Ireland and Wexford is well positioned to be one of the first of these with Tara Film Studios.

He said the Wang plant in Limerick was converted into a film studio providing hundreds of staff including carpenters, electricians, extras and technicians employed.

“The same can happen in Wexford with a huge spin off for the economy. The amount of money generated in film production runs into the millions."