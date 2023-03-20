County Wexford gets permanent vaccination centre in Enniscorthy

MINISTER James Browne has confirmed that a permanent vaccination centre has been established in Enniscorthy at St John’s Hospital.

Welcoming the development Min Browne said: “The permanent vaccination centre at St John’s Hospital, Enniscorthy has recently been completed, and the centre is now operational.”

During the pandemic vaccinations were administered in the Riverside Park Hotel and in the AstroActive Centre, both of which are in Enniscorthy.

"I want to commend all the staff who contributed to the outstanding success of the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme,” said Min Browne.

"The permanent vaccination centre in St. John's Hospital provides six bays and is capable of operating seven days per week offering potential vaccination delivery of 2,000 per week,” he added.

“The vaccination centre is presently operating one to two days, meeting current demand for Covid vaccinations.”

Min Browne said other services might also use the facility “as appropriate, if required” and he went on to comment: “I'm delighted that the permanent centre is now operational as St. John's Hospital offers a central location for the administration of the vaccination programme.”