County Wexford drama group looking forward to staging award-winning play in Bunclody

The play was directed by Tommy Murphy and Elaine Jordan (back) and stars Sinead O'Gorman and Margaret Farrell (front).

THE members of Bunclody-Kilmyshall Drama Group in County Wexford are looking forward to opening the curtain on their next run of performances of ‘Third Finger, Left Hand’, by Dermot Canavan.

The group is delighted to announce the new dates for the show which got an amazing and emotional response from audiences during its run in November.

While the scheduled final run of those performances were sold out in advance the final dates had to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. However, everyone involved is now eagerly looking ahead to the upcoming dates with the show taking place in Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club at 8 p.m. each night, from Wednesday, December 7, to Friday, December 9.

The play was a Fringe First Award winner when it was shown at the Edinburgh festival and is set in Lancashire during the era of the Northern Soul dance craze.

The play takes its title from the hit song by Martha and The Vandellas and centres around sisters Niamh and Grace.

The work has been described as being both ‘brilliantly funny’ and ‘heart-breaking’ and is a story that invokes laughter and tears from the audience.

The play is directed by Tommy Murphy and Elaine Jordan and will be performed by Sinead O’Gorman and Margaret Farrell.

Bar and dining will be available at the venue and a great week of theatre is promised. It’s a great opportunity to witness an excellent production performed by a brilliant cast in an ideal setting. Booking for the show is advisable and tickets can be booked through 087 4330089.