County Wexford athletics club start planning for busy season

THE Annual General Meeting of the Sliabh Buidhe Rovers Athletic Club, in Ferns, took place recently and a discussion took place with regard to plans for the coming year.

The focus of attention for the club will be on the championships for cross-country and road racing. It was a well-attended meeting and the election of officers also took place with the following committee elected: Life Presidents – Vesty O’Neill and Donal Murphy; Chairman – Luke Kehoe; Vice-Chairman – Raymond Byrne; Secretary – Louise Kehoe; Treasurer – Pat O’Neill; PRO – Niall O’Connor and Dave Leonard; Men’s Captain – Myles Gibbons; Ladies Captain – Sian Law.

Along with the aforementioned officers, the other committee members for the coming year are composed of: Pat O’Neill, Elisa Leacy, Mairead O’Neill, Ciara Nolan, Eugene Doherty, Adrian Doyle, Billy Harpur, Marguerite Byrne, Belinda Kehoe, Tommy Jordan, and Tommy Levingston.

The club is always open to new members and anyone interested in getting involved is asked to contact any committee member who will be glad to advise them on how to become a member.