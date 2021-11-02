County council to provide permanent toilet on Wexford quay front

Wexford County Council is to provide a permanent public toilet on the quay front, following a trial period in which a temporary facility was made available in a private car park.

Environment engineer Gerry Forde said the temporary toilet had worked out well over the past number of months, prompting the local authority to consider a longer-term solution.

He said the fully-accessible public toilet will be located on the quay front, somewhere near the existing mobile catering facilities and there will be no charge to use it.

Mr Forde said it would be hoped to have it installed early in the new year.

Cllr Leonard Kelly, who highlighted the need for a toilet on the quay to cater for increased footfall and outdoor diners, welcomed the news.

“We have seen an increase in the amount of people using the quay front and it’s important to have the proper facilities”.