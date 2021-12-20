County Council reveals €8m plan to redevelop Murphy Floods site in Enniscorthy following purchase agreement

Wexford County Council has announced that it has agreed to acquire the site of the former Murphy Floods Hotel in Enniscorthy Town.

Having recently acquired the adjoining property which has also been vacant for a number of years, this announcement means that Wexford County Council will be the full owner of a strategically-located large-scale brownfield site in the heart of Enniscorthy, with significant development potential.

News that the Council has developed ambitious plans to completely redevelop the site, which has been derelict for a number of years, is sure to be of interest to the people of Enniscorthy and the surrounding area, who have long campaigned to have the town centre site redeveloped and restored to its former prominence at the commercial heart of Enniscorthy Town.

Those plans would see the site redeveloped to accommodate a modern, mixed-use purpose built building to include a new modern library for Enniscorthy, commercial units, 18 residential apartments and basement parking in a major project with an estimated cost of approximately €8 million.

At a meeting of the Members of Enniscorthy Municipal District on Monday afternoon, Chief Executive Tom Enright said the project has been advanced by the Council to assist Enniscorthy Town in realising its undoubted potential as a destination town, where traditional shopping facilities, supported by modern and vibrant commercial, social and residential facilities can continue to attract locals and visitors alike to the town centre.

Welcoming the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr. Cathal Byrne described the development as having the potential to transform and reinvigorate not just Market Square but the entirety of Enniscorthy Town, and he thanked the Chief Executive and his staff for their initiative and commitment in bringing this transformative project forward.

The necessary planning application for the redevelopment of the site and accompanying public consultation will proceed early in the New Year, while the Council is in early discussions with a number of private investors who have expressed interest in supporting the project.