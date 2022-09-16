Country star Mike Denver coming to Tagoat for concert in St Mary’s GAA Club

Wexford music fans will be flocking to Tagoat on Saturday, October 1 for a performance by the country star Mike Denver with Eurovision singer Marc Roberts as special guest.

The seated concert presented by Ad Personam Cultural Events Ltd will be held St Mary’s Rosslare GAA and Camogie Club in Tagoat, with doors open at 7pm.

“The Galway Boy” Mike Denver is known for hits including “Galway Girl”, “Hey God, Are You Listening”, “It’s Alright, It’s Ok” and “Me and Bobby McGee”.

Marc Roberts will be bringing his newest show “A Tribute to the American Legend John Denver which he has performed throughout Ireland and internationally including John Denver’s home town of Colorado.

The award-winning South East Radio presenter and country music fan Alan Corcoran will be MC for the evening.

Ad Personam Cultural Events Ltd who are producing the concert and St. Mary’s Rosslare GAA and Camogie Club are delighted to welcome the top Irish country music stars to Tagoat in the Rosslare Municipal District.

The community event is supported by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Local Live Public Performance Scheme and Wexford County Council.

Doors will open at 7pm and there will be ample car parking facilities with a fully licensed bar serving food and beverages.

Tickets are €30 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased online at https://StmarysBarnFest.eventbrite.com. Over 18s only.