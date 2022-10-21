Countdown is on for Santa’s return to Wexford Quay

Santa, Mrs Claus and their hardest working elves are set to make a welcome return from the North Pole to Wexford once again this year, as they host the Santa North Pole Experience on the quayfront from December 1 to 23.

Santa is already looking forward to making the journey and meeting the boys and girls of Wexford once again in this captivating and immersive adventure which brings the magic of Christmas alive. Each area of Santa’s North Pole Experience is designed to be enjoyed by a single family pod at a time, allowing each family the chance to enjoy the entire festive experience at their own pace.

Visitors will have the chance to check out Santa’s magic sleigh with the elves; they’ll visit Mrs Claus in her picturesque pantry where she’ll share her special secret recipe for reindeer food to leave out for Rudolf and Co on Christmas Eve.

Read More

Then the big moment. Santa will be waiting in his majestic library to meet all the boys and girls. There’ll be plenty of time to relax, chat and laugh at Santa’s collection of Christmas jokes, as well as the opportunity to ask Santa all the Christmas secrets you ever wanted to know and discuss the all-important Christmas wish list. There will also be a small gift to take home for each child and a ‘good list certificate’.

Santa will also give visitors a Golden Ticket to the final stop in the North Pole Experience – The North Star Cinema, where you can cosy up and enjoy a family festive movie experience for ultimate feel good vibes!

All trips to Santa’s North Pole Experience are wheelchair accessible and Santa and Mrs Claus can communicate via Lámh. Furthermore, visits can be adapted to suit anyone with sensory concerns where volume levels throughout the experience are reduced and lighting is appropriately adjusted with no flash or strobe lighting.

Tickets for Santa’s North Pole Experience, brought to you by Lantern with the support of Wexford County Council, are now on sale from wexfordwinterland.com.