Council’s Covid helpline ceases operation

Wexford County Council has advised that its Covid-19 helpline has ceased operation.

The council said the decision has been made across all local authorities due to the improved support mechanisms within the community and widespread lifting of restrictions nationally.

Read More

Wexford County Council has sent its thanks to all the volunteers and community groups throughout Wexford who responded so generously in helping to meet the needs of vulnerable and at-risk members of the public over the past 18 months.

Although the Covid-19 helpline has come to an end, a council spokesperson has said it will continue to offer supports for vulnerable members of the community arising from Covid-19 and will work alongside voluntary and community organisations across the county in responding to challenges that may yet lie ahead.