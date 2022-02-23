Councillors raise concerns about rodent infestation

A RODENT INFESTED Gorey house being lived in by a HAP tenant dominated a discussion on housing at the February meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District.

Cllr Andrew Bolger raised the case and said that the tenant moved out having been living in a box room but there were rats in the new home.

“It’s pretty nasty and I wouldn’t live in it myself,” he said.

He added that the person involved had a 19 month old child and that the house had been inspected as was deemed habitable.

He added that he didn’t know where to go next with the case as the tenant had the house fumigated.

It was pointed out that all councillors were aware of the case, and Cllr Joe Sullivan said that he contacted the director of housing in Wexford County Council on January 6.

Cllr Fionntán O Suilleabháin showed a picture of the attic of the house and said that there was nothing suitable about its condition.

He added that the rats came back after the council did an inspection after the landlord was written to as well as the Residential Tenancies Board.

The housing spokesperson asked for the details to be sent on and said that it would be looked into again.

Cllr Diarmuid Devereux said that he would be happy to go to the house and sort out the rat problem.

“I don’t understand our job as councillors if a landlord is getting well paid to let out a rat infested house and that person’s only source of help is for us to come in here to this chamber and talk about it. There has to be a better way of doing business”.

He said that the Housing For All plan had been discussed at the county meeting, but that he personally as a councillor felt he couldn’t do anything for the hundreds of people on the housing list.

“Sometimes I feel they can’t be helped as I don’t have access to houses so I can’t do anything else for them”.

On affordable housing, councillors were told that part 5 planning would be used to access houses but that it was a bit down the line yet.

On a scheme, the first ten percent of houses would be social while another ten percent can be put to affordable.

The spokesperson added that by the end of the month the council would advertise for targeted turn keys in areas of demand as well as calling for parcels of land suitable for development in areas of demand.

Cllr Devereux said that this would do something positive for those in the middle who needed to be sorted with housing and was told that this was the plan.

Councillors also heard that there were a total of 60 houses to come on stream at Tobar Muire, Creagh Demesne.

A total of 43 housing units would be delivered in the first few months of the year with 17 houses to be delivered in late 2022 or early 2023.