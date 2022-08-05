Councillors raise concerns about fly-tipping in Enniscorthy

THE issue of fly-tipping and illegal dumping was raised at a recent meeting of the local authority in Enniscorthy.

Cllr John O’Rourke asked officials if there was any update in relation to such incidents in and around the area of the River Urrin. It was a matter he raised at previous meetings of the Municipal District.

“Could I ask if there is any update in relation to what I expressed before in relation to fly-tipping at the river Urrin at Carley’s Bridge?” he asked.

“We’ve done an investigation and are we planning on doing a clean up of the area or what’s the story with it,” he added.

He said he was aware that the County Council’s environment crew had been out to look at the area and he asked of a report had been compiled and if the local authority was in a position to carry out a clean-up.

In response to his query District Manager, Ger Mackey, who was attending his first meeting back after being away from the role for some time said there was no update on the matter at present.