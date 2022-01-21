Councillors push for more funding for ‘LoveGorey’ project

MORE FUNDING for LoveGorey is to be looked at in further detail after a presentation was made to councillors at the January meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District.

They heard how just ten to 15 per cent of funding for LoveGorey comes from the council, and councillors agreed that much more could be achieved if the project had more council backing.

During the presentation, the councillors heard that LoveGorey is a promotional tool for the area and can be used as a directory for visitors as well as those intending to move to the area.

LoveGorey uses a website and three social media channels, includes an events listing which focuses on things to do and places to visit.

Norma Quinsey said that LoveGorey has always been a good news story for north Wexford encouraging people to life life local, and is a platform for businesses to speak to the community so people can see what’s on their doorstep.

She quoted Michael Gleeson of the Loch Garman Arms who is chairperson of the committee who said that the goal of LoveGorey is to increase visitor numbers, encourage spend and show and united and supportive community.

Norma also spoke about how LoveGorey rose to the challenge of the pandemic, when footfall was down encouraging businesses to take part in online social media videos noting that this was a lonely time of isolation for people.

LoveGorey has also been involved in the promotion of public municipal events, as well as Christmas videos for the last two years.

Norma said that the idea behind the initiatives was about creating an emotive pull to the area and that this reached an international audience to the delight of all involved.

LoveGorey also works alongside Visit Wexford to make sure that Gorey and north Wexford is represented in the overall tourism strategy.

Cllr Andrew Bolger said that LoveGorey was a great example of fantastic marketing and would have added to the fact that some hotels were sold out last summer.

He added that because of LoveGorey, people from far away places don’t just know Gorey businesses but the people behind the businesses.

He asked what LoveGorey was doing about attracting people from abroad, such as France.

Norma said that Visit Wexford had been looking at the French market but that the approach is that they don’t want to dilute two messages as there is strength in numbers and so just running one campaign would work better for this.

Cllr Mary Farrell complimented the Christmas videos saying that there was something very special about it and that LoveGorey was a tool to showcase not only what’s available but what’s great about what we have to offer describing the information as quality.

Cllr Fionntán O Suilleabháin said that the LoveGorey site was very visually attractive and wasn’t text heavy, describing the project as “money well spent”.

He also complimented LoveGorey’s involvement with Ireland’s Ancient East.

Cllr Oliver Walsh congratulated everyone involved and Cllr Pip Breen said that LoveGorey had a feel good factor that was both fun for businesses and people to enjoy.

Cllr Diarmuid Devereux said that for a project like LoveGorey which has evolved greatly over the years, it should be used to its maximum capacity.

"If we're going to fund it, fun it to the max to see what it can do but we need to know what we’ll get back in return. A conversation needs to be had so we can provide funding to do this properly,” he said.

He added that additional funds could be stream-lined from the festival funding.

Cllr Joe Sullivan said that those involved were very committed, but he didn’t realise the portion of funding from the council was so little.

He suggested that the Chairman Pip Breen become a committee member.

"We might be in a better position then for more funding as well as being able to assist more,” he said.

He was told that council officer Liz Stanley was a member of the committee already, and director of services Liz Hore said that LoveGorey was a good example of how the local authority can work in partnership with businesses.

She added that Wexford held the number one position for tourism in 2021 and that north Wexford was represented very well.

She said that a review would be held with LoveGorey on its needs with regard to funding, with costing and resources available to be looked at.

Finishing the discussion, Cllr Donal Kenny said that he wasn’t surprised by LoveGorey’s popularity, noting a large number of followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

He added that Gorey was one of the greatest town’s in Ireland.

"There’s a great buzz about being from Gorey or living here. People have a can do attitude and there are very good businesses people here,” he said.