Councillors press for year-round toilet facilities at busy Wexford beaches

Councillor Mary Farrell continues to push for year-round access to the public toilets at Morriscastle Beach, asking Coastal Engineer with Wexford County Council George Colfer for an answer to the question she’s posed many times before.

At the March meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, Cllr Farrell said she had brought up the issue at both Council meetings and SPC meetings, and asked for clarity as to whether or not the toilet access period was to be expanded and if not, why not. The toilets are currently open 70 per cent of the time.

While Mr Colfer said that the service had been extended to weekends, Cllr Farrell said that she was seeking for it to be open all year-round, not just extended, highlighting that Morriscastle is one of the busiest beaches in the county.

"What’s the reason that they can’t be open all year-round in Morriscastle? Is it funding? What is it?”

Mr Colfer clarified that the issue comes down to funding saying that, while the service may not be open all year round, it is “going in the right direction”.

Councillor Diarmuid Devereux asked Mr Colfer to come back to the following meeting with clarity on the opening hours of the toilets at Morriscastle, along with those in Ballymoney, an area that Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin asked for information on.