Councillors ‘frustrated’ that greenway plans are being held up by rail review

WHEN plans for a Rosslare to Waterford greenway were “shelved” pending the results of an all-island rail review, it was a cause of frustration for many of the elected members of Wexford County Council.

While there is a solid campaign to restore the disused Rosslare to Waterford rail line, many councillors are unshakeable in their assertion that the greenway is where the future lies. It had already been stated by Council Chief Executive Tom Enright that it would not be possible to have both.

With the rail review process still ongoing, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Whelan sought an update from the Chief Executive as to where things are currently.

"The invitation for submissions for the rail review was publicised in November,” Mr Enright replied. “All submissions are to be made by January 21 and we will be making our own submission to the review too.”

Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District Jim Moore expressed some frustrations in relation to the shelving of the greenway project.

"It’s very frustrating that, having been so close to putting the Rosslare to Waterford greenway in place, now 12 to 15 months later we’re still waiting on this review. This is a huge project for us. The frustration is evident in businesses in the (Rosslare) area. They’ve seen the positive impact that greenways have had on other parts of the country.

"I’d encourage that all efforts be made to advance this as quickly as possible.”