Councillor urges caution after syringe discarded in Wexford parking meter - ‘It’s the lowest of the low’

ALTHOUGH there’s been ongoing issues with discarded drugs paraphernalia in the area going back some time, things took on a more sinister tone this morning when a father and his young daughter came across a used syringe discarded in a parking meter on Green Street in Wexford town.

The needle was discovered in the slot on the machine where change is given and luckily the father had just stopped his daughter from putting her hand in when he made the discovery.

Cllr Tom Forde was in the area meeting with residents and immediately contacted gardaí, who sent someone to dispose of the syringe.

"It's frightening," he said. “I know when I was a child I always used to put my hand into the parking meters to check if there was any change in them. It’s the perfect height for children to put their hands in.

"I would urge people to be very cautious going forward. It's frustrating that we have to be, but this could have been a very serious situation had that child put her hand in there. I understand that people have addictions and issues and that there's a lack of services, but you’d hope that these people would still have a little bit of consideration for other people.”

Issues with discarded syringes have been ongoing in the area with the laneway from Green Street to Talbot Green proving a particular problem. The laneway has been the seen of several incidents of anti-social behaviour, including one incident where a man was discovered unconscious with a syringe sticking out of his arm, just yards from the nearby CBS Primary School.

Several residents have been pushing for the laneway to be closed off in a bid to curb some of this activity and following a lengthy process, Cllr Forde says the closure is imminent.

"I was up in that area this morning dealing with those types of issues and speaking with residents,” he said. “At the same time, I was speaking to one resident about putting in flower beds and brightening the place up. It’s frustrating that residents are going to great lengths to improve things and they're being met with these battles.”