Councillor seeks to ‘formally invite’ Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov to visit Wexford

A Wexford councillor has sensationally sought to formally invite Russian Ambassador Yuri Filatov and his officials to the model county via a motion put before Wexford County Council on Monday.

The motion put forward by Fine Gael councillor Jim Moore was greeted with more than a few raised eyebrows and asked that “Wexford County Council formally invites the Russian Ambassador and his officials to Wexford County Council, including Rosslare Europort, to see the effects of Russia’s current policies and actions on the community of Wexford and Ukraine”.

Pitching his proposal to his colleagues, Cllr Moore said that “On Christmas Eve it will be ten months since the invasion of Ukraine upended a lot of activities across Europe. Last week I was shocked by a documentary on RTÉ2 highlighting the difficulty that (Ukrainian) families had been put in.

"Having met with many Ukrainians and assisted them in applying to their local school etc, I know that many left thinking that they were driving away for a day or two and they haven’t seen home since. One family is in contact with grandparents back in Odessa and they have no electricity or running water.”

Cllr Moore stated that Wexford should be proud of the role it has played in coming to the assistance of Ukrainian people fleeing war and insisted that Mr Filatov should be invited down to see “first-hand the impact that Russian policies are having here”.

While his council colleagues recognised that the motion came from a good place, Cllr Moore found little support in the chamber.

"I don’t think we should invite a man who went on TV days before the invasion saying that there was ‘no way’ it would happen,” Independent councillor Leonard Kelly said. “Weeks after, he denied it was an invasion at all. He’s either incompetent or an absolute liar. I think there’s no way we should be giving him a photo op that could be used as propaganda in Russia.”

Sinn Féin councillors Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, Davy Hynes and Tom Forde all voted in favour of the motion, although Cllr Forde conceded “I think there’s no realistic prospect of getting him here. We’ve been waiting over two years to get our own housing minister here, never mind the Russian Ambassador!”

Aontú councillor Jim Codd stated concerns over Irish neutrality before voting against, while Fianna Fáil’s Barbara Anne Murphy said: “Really and truly any visit could be misconstrued and misrepresented in national and international media. The displaced people need our support and I think there are more important things we should be focusing on.”

Cllr Pip Breen followed this by adding: “I think I’d be more incline to ask him to leave the country than invite him here for a visit.”

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Labour councillor George Lawlor was also against the idea.

"To give any credence to this ambassador would be wrong in my view,” he said. “There is a precedent set that when an ambassador visits Wexford County Council, we fly the flag of their nation outside. I would hate to see the flag of Russia flying outside when they are committing atrocities in Ukraine. It would be used for nothing but propaganda here and in Russia.”

Outlining his reasons for supporting the motion, Sinn Féin’s Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said that “often politicians in mahogany offices can become disconnected from what’s happening on the ground. Bringing him here would show him exactly the impact.”

Cllr Moore refused to take the opportunity to withdraw the motion, but instead noted Ireland’s proud international peacekeeping record.

"In no way do I see this as an opportunity for support of these regimes, but rather an opportunity for showing exactly what it has meant to those people who have fled Ukraine," he insisted. “In another ten months we will still be dealing with this situation.”

With 25 councillors in attendance, the motion fell by a margin of 20 votes to five. It was notable that Cllr Moore did not even receive the backing of his own party colleagues, apart from Enniscorthy FG councillor Kathleen Codd Nolan who along with the three Sinn Féin councillors and Cllr Moore himself made up the five.