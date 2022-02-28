Councillor says comments made about attending Cheltenham festival were horseplay

CHAIRMAN of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Cllr Pip Breen has confirmed that he will not be attending this year’s Cheltenham Festival in the UK.

Remarks were made to this effect at the February meeting of the Municipal District by fellow councillors, but Cllr Breen confirmed that these were made in jest.

Cllr Breen added that he has not attended the festival in three years.

The remarks came about as it was decided by councillors to move the March meeting from March 15 to March 22, with one of the reasons for this being that Cllr Breen was unavailable.

It was revealed that newly appointed Director of Services Liz Hore who also would not be available for the March meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District had it gone ahead as planned on March 15 because she was going on a trip to the Savannah in the USA with other members of Wexford County Council.

Contacted after the meeting, District Manager Philip Knight said that the decision to change the meeting was largely taken because of the the St Patrick’s Day festival taking place that week.

“There’s a lot to organise for the event and moving the meeting was more myself and my colleagues in the office to focus on those arrangement such as parade preparations as we have a very tight timeline to work to. Just to clarify, Pip Breen is not going to Cheltenham this year although he is unavailable for March 15. There has been a running joke between the other councillors and Pip around this but I wouldn't want the remarks made in the chamber to be taken out of context”.

.