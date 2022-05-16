Councillor expresses disappointment at roll-out of rainbow crossings in support of LGBT community in Wexford

WHEN Cllr Tom Forde had a motion unanimously passed before the council to display “rainbow crossings” around the county in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, what he had envisaged was quite a distance from what was delivered.

Although it does significantly brighten up the pathway at Redmond Park, the rainbow crossing which he used his discretionary funds for was not exactly what he had in mind. Rather, he had hoped to see a small number of pedestrian crossings across the county done out in the rainbow colours to bring a bit of colour and show solidarity with the Pride movement.

At the May meeting of Wexford County Council, he expressed his disappointment at how his idea had been implemented.

"I brought the motion about LGBT rainbow crossings before the council a year ago and it hasn’t progressed as I'd hoped,” he said. “I used my own discretionary funding on a small one in Redmond Park, but I was told that it's not possible to have these crossings on roads due to roads guidelines. It seems, however. that Limerick, Cork and Dublin can proceed with them.

"I’d like to re-examine this. I think it’s a wonderful addition and apart from anything else, it’s bright and colourful and makes people more aware of road crossings.”

Roads Director Eamonn Hore didn’t budge too much though.

"Studies were carried out on this and there were issues with these crossings causing confusion (for road users),” he said. “If accepted, the reply was to consider paths in parks etc.”