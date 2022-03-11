Councillor calls for Wexford holiday homes to be handed over to house Ukrainian refugees

A Wexford councillor is calling on those who have holiday homes and mobile homes across the Model County to offer them up to house Ukrainian refugees and is also urging the Catholic church to be more proactive in providing beds in the many buildings under their ownership.

Independent councillor Leonard Kelly has publicly put the call out to those who own holiday homes to forego their summer in the sunny south east this year, in favour of providing accommodation for Ukrainian refugees arriving into the country in their droves in the coming weeks.

At a recent meeting of Wexford County Council, it was noted that, of the 12,547 vacant homes in Co Wexford, 6,629 of them were listed as being holiday homes, only occupied for part of the year.

Pointing out that the Irish Red Cross are currently taking details from people who can pledge a room or a property to house Ukrainian refugees, Cllr Kelly urged those who can to offer up accommodation in Wexford.

"I would encourage anyone who has a holiday home here to register it with the Red Cross,” he said. “To have a load of vacant and comfortable houses sitting empty at a time like this is obscene and I would urge those with holiday homes to temporarily offer them up to house some of these people in desperate need.”

Moving onto the Church, Cllr Kelly listed off a number of large buildings owned by the Catholic church locally, and noted that in many cases priests are living in big houses by themselves and would, theoretically at least, be able to take in some people.

"I would ask the church authorities to do the same,” he said. “I’d love to see the church have a proper conversation internally and decide to offer up rooms in some of their bigger buildings to help some of these families.

"I think the church needs to play a more active role to try and become part of the solution here, not only with refugees, but with our own housing crisis internally too.”

Cllr Kelly stressed that money needs to be ring-fenced nationally to aid in the provision of accommodation for those fleeing war.

"It almost feels like we’re lurching from crisis to crisis at the moment,” he said. “We’ve only come out of Covid. The council is being as proactive as possible, but maybe we need to come up with new solutions for these problems.

"Maybe we could look to establish some kind of government funded scheme to temporarily lease properties in areas with lots of holiday homes, both from a humanitarian point of view and the point of view of our own housing crisis.

"Also around one third of the Ukrainian refugees that will arrive here are set to be children. We need to make sure that they are located in areas with capacity in education and they’ll need to be in areas with good links to healthcare and other services. All of this will have to be thought about and funded nationally.”