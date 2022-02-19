WHILE ESB crews have been working tirelessly in the past 24 hours to restore power to some 10,000 homes across Co Wexford, there are still significant pockets of households across the county that are coming up on 24 hours with no electricity following Storm Eunice.

In Wexford, problems with the power supply has in turn knocked out the water supply, meaning that thousands of people in Wexford town this morning (Saturday) have no running water to even flush the toilet.

In an update at 9 a.m. this morning, Wexford County Council said that they expect supply to return by this afternoon.

“We are working to restore water supply to Wexford town today. We gained levels in our reservoirs overnight, once the plant was back in production following the prolonged power outage. Households and businesses should see their supplies returning over the morning and early afternoon.

"We aim to divert water from the Fardystown supply to support Wexford for a period today. The reservoir for the Barntown area needs to be replenished and we will be working on this over the day to restore supply in that area. The Crosstown area will be switched to the Sow Supply which should restore water in that area.

“Static water tankers have been provided at Clonard Church and the Gaelscoil. IBCs are in place at Radharc na Mara and Barntown Community Centre. IBCs have been deployed to Nursing Homes and the COVID test centre.

"Any water from a tanker or IBC should be boiled before use. We will be delivering bottled water to nursing homes today, but they should all have their supply restored today.

"Despite the difficulties experienced yesterday, our staff kept critical water supply to the hospital at all times.”

In terms of power supply, the Enniscorthy area currently has the largest amount of households without electricity. Around 850 homes across Enniscorthy town and environs woke up without power this morning, with an estimated restoration time of 4 p.m.

Meanwhile a major fault at Crane has left more than 500 customers without power in the area of The Harrow across to Wells. The estimated return time here is between noon and 4 p.m.

Power has just been restored for some 259 people in Wexford town, however, 100 people are still without power in town as a result of a fault at Mulgannon, while 40 customers in the Ardcavan/Castlebridge area won’t see their power restored until around 4 p.m.

Elsewhere, over 100 households in Clonroche are without power with restoration expected at around 4 p.m, while a similar return time is expected for more than 100 customers in the Carrickbyrne area.