Council waiting on €500,000 funding

Having been awarded €500,000 in Destination Towns funding two months ago for two major projects in New Ross, the money has yet to be handed over to progress them.

Mentioning the matter at Wednesday’s municipal district meeting, area manager Mick McCormack said: “Works are continuing on the Destination Towns Project. The street signage has gone up in the last few weeks which has received great reviews and generated a lot of debate locally. Litter bin replacement is proceeding with a few being installed every week and we will have the Norman statues in situ on Conduit Lane over the net few days.”

He said the Tholsel is also getting a bit of a touch up in the Council Chamber and on the exterior to keep apace with all the improvements in public realm and shopfronts around the town.

"A big thanks to all the businesses in town who have embraced the works and made improvements to their respective shopfronts.”

Councillors were told the funding for The Shambles and Brennan’s Lane projects is expected to be received in the short term.