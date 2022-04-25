Council urged to act on problem with rats at derelict Wexford house

WEXFORD County Council’s Environment Department has been urged to get involved after a derelict house in Wexford town has begun to attract rats.

The vacant property at 20 Mansfield Drive is set to be added to Wexford County Council’s derelict site register after falling into significant disrepair in recent years. It was noted that after notices were issued to the owners, but “no improvement works have been carried out”.

Speaking at the April meeting of the Wexford Borough District, Labour councillor Maura Bell urged the council to act quickly on the property, stating that neighbouring homeowners were being forced to set traps and take pest control actions themselves to stop rodents coming into their property.

"With rats there’s always a boom and bust,” Cllr Maura Bell said. “Currently there’s a boom and there’s a lot of rats coming out of the house and into the houses backing onto it and causing them terrible trouble.

"The neighbouring houses are doing what they can, setting their own traps, but it’s completely unfair on them to have to deal with this.”

Mr Tom Banville in the Planning Section at Wexford County Council said that “the issue with rodents at derelict properties comes up quite a bit, but generally that’s not the responsibility of the council, it falls to the HSE to chase the owners on that. The environment section do have a role to play in terms of removing any rubbish or things like that though.”

Now that the Mansfield Drive property is to be placed on the derelict sites register, Cllr Bell is hopeful that action will be taken to alleviate the rodent issue and allay the concerns of those in neighbouring property.