Council transfers 1.5 acres of land to the Volunteers GAA club in Wexford for €1,000

Wexford Council has agreed to give the Volunteers land at Páirc Charman for the development of a clubhouse.

Wexford Borough Council has agreed to sell 1.5 acres of land at Páirc Charman to St John’s Volunteers GAA Club for the nominal sum of €1,000.

The land transfer to Jim McCarthy, Paul McMahon and Rory Dwyer on behalf of the Volunteers is to facilitate the building of a new clubhouse and is conditional on planning permission being granted by Wexford County Council.

The land measuring 0.631 hectares, was acquired by the local authority as part of an exchange with the Páirc Charman committee in 2005.

Director of Services Tony Larkin described it as a “relatively modest” transfer of land to assist the club with its development plans. The land beside the GAA club in Park adjoins the public road. “I have seen the proposal and it’s a fine development”, he said.

Councillors supported the transfer decision and wished the club well with the clubhouse development.