Council to give 8 days of free parking for Christmas, but only in certain places

ON the first day of Christmas, the council gave to me, eight days of free parking! That was more or less the memo that was circulated this week as the local authority released details of free Christmas parking for the festive period. However, it’s worth noting that while the free parking extends to all public car parks, it does NOT include on-street parking.

Members of the Wexford Borough District were this week informed that the council intends to provide free parking in all public car parks in Wexford town from 11 a.m. each day on Saturday December 4, 11 and 18; as well as Monday, December 20, to Friday, December 24, inclusive. The memo stated that similar arrangements would be put in place in New Ross, Gorey and Enniscorthy so as to have a uniform approach across the county.

Motorists should definitely take note of the fact that this Christmas parking initiative does not apply to on-street parking though and the council says that “tariffs will continue to apply” for these spaces.