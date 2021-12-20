Council to begin compulsory purchase process for new Wexford campus site

WEXFORD County Council are finally expected to begin the formal process of placing a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) on a town site for the new campus which will form part of the Technological University of the South East.

While not confirmed officially, the chosen site is reported to be one which stretches from Whiterock right back to Killeens. Given the commercial sensitivities involved, Wexford County Council has been reluctant to be drawn too much on the finer details of the deal being put together, but the landowner involved himself confirmed to this newspaper that he was disappointed with the level of communication around any potential deal, noting that he learned of many developments for the first time in The Wexford People.

When asked for an update on the project at the final County Council meeting of the year, Chief Executive Tom Enright said: “Progress is being made. The council has received a valuation and we expect to finally begin a process early in the New Year. Obviously, I can't say too much more than that, but I would say that there has been very good co-operation with IT Carlow in relation to this.”

The topic was initially raised by Labour councillor George Lawlor who expressed concerns that the clock was ticking on TUSE and that a site would have to be secured soon if Wexford was to take full advantage of its part in the project.

"Things are now moving along swiftly in relation to TUSE,” he said. “I know funding for Wexford has been ring-fenced, much to the annoyance of people outside of Wexford who seem to think it’s their divine right to all the money available. But I think it’s important that we see things move along sooner rather than later.”

He was assured that the New Year would bring further developments on a new campus site for Wexford, with TUSE to come into existence in March of 2022.