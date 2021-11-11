WEXFORD County Council has revealed that it will be early next week before a boil water notice in place for some 25,000 people on the Wexford town water supply will be lifted.

Meanwhile, following works at the Creagh Water Treatment plant in Gorey, a meeting is to take place with Wexford County Council, Irish Water and the HSE to set a timeframe for the lifting of the boil water notice there.

The latest update from the council was as follows:

Wexford

The reservoir levels in Wexford are slowly returning to acceptable levels. Scouring has commenced this week in various locations served by the Wexford town supply including Taghmon and Barntown. The scouring of the network is very important to ensure that any unsatisfactory water has moved through the system that we are satisfied to recommend the lifting of the notice. The low reservoir levels to date have delayed the scouring works as we simply did not have enough water to scour effectively without affecting people’s supply. The first round of network bacteriological sampling took place yesterday and results were clear. Further scouring and sampling will take place over the coming days and we hope to be in a position to review the BWN with IW and the HSE early next week.

Gorey

Replenishment of the sand in the filtration (DAFF) treatment plant took place this week and was a success. The plant is operating satisfactorily and all results of water quality are good. Wexford County Council staff worked with Irish Water and the contractors to manage the sand filtration works without supply interruption to the public. Since these works were completed Wexford County Council has tested the network for bacteria with all results clear. Irish Water inspected the site today. A meeting to review current status is to be held with Wexford County Council, Irish Water and the HSE tomorrow, which will bring clarity to the timing of the lifting of the BWN. I will keep you updated on this matter.