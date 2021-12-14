Council leaves behind €500,000 in disability adaptation grants

Wexford County Council (WCC) left behind €250,000 in Disabled Person Adaptation (DPA) grants last year and is on course to return an even larger sum in 2021. The government funding, which must be spent by years’ end, is used to assist people with a disability to have “necessary adaptations, repairs or improvement works carried out in order to make their accommodation more suitable for their needs”. However, in 2020 WCC spent just €231,000 of the €481,000 it received from central government, and this year, to date, it has spent €466,638.51 out of €846.710.

At a special meeting to discuss housing issues in the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) Councillor Jim Codd raised the issue of unspent DPA grant funding. “I believe there’s hundreds of thousands being left behind us. If that is the case I want to know why we’re not out getting tradesmen to do the work?” he asked. “I could easily give you 20 names off the top of my head who would happily do it. Covid can’t be used as an excuse for everything.”

Although the council still have more than €380,000 to spend on DPA works by the end of this month, Housing Officer Michael Drea said at least some of that money will be used up before the deadline.

“There is a further claim to come in on that. We don’t have that figure as of yet. The figures provided are prior to our last quarterly draw down. There will be a further draw down at year’s end,” he said.

“So you’re going to spend nearly €400,000 in two weeks?” asked Cllr Codd.

Defending the council’s position, Director of Services Caroline Godkin said there were mitigating circumstances in how the money had been spent both this year and last. “I will say to members that allocation only came to us in May, it’s not as if we know what we’re going to get in advance. We only got €481,000 last year so there was almost a 100 per cent increase in our grant notified to us in our fifth month of the year to be delivered by the end of the year. We’re doing everything we can to get it spent, we have all the contractors we can find on site and doing the works. I don’t think we’ll get the full grant but in seven months we’ve spent a huge amount more than last year.”

With regards to last year’s deficit, Ms Godkin said the pandemic and the resulting lockdown had played a significant role in the money not being spent.