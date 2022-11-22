THREE weeks after it was first implemented, Wexford County Council are hopeful that a boil water notice impacting over 25,000 people served by the Wexford Town Water supply could be lifted next Monday.

The people of Wexford seemed almost resigned to the fact that they would be unable to drink from the tap for the foreseeable after an orange rainfall warning issued for the model county over the weekend, however, Director of Services at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore says that the ageing and now unsuitable Newtown Road Treatment Plant had weathered this particular storm.

"The good news is that the plant performed quite well over the weekend, despite the heavy rain,” he said. “That's probably as a result of interventions by ourselves and the Irish Water representatives on site. We’ve been meeting regularly with them and we’re relatively happy with the operation of the plant for now.

"We want to carry out some final adjustments this week to further stabilise the plant and hopefully ensure that we’ll get through without another boil water notice until the contractors are on site to carry out those upgrades early next year.

"We will sample the water further throughout the week, but I'd hope that we’ll be in a position to lift the boil water notice next Monday.”

Mr Hore wished to stress that a lot of work is going on behind the scenes in an attempt to stabilise the water supply and lift the notice.

"I think that there's a perception out there that nothing’s happening,” he said. “I can assure you that’s not the case. There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes on this and we’re hopeful that we'll have positive news next Monday.”

This month-long boil water notice is the latest in a series of water woes impacting the Wexford town supply, which has been labelled as “third-world" by local councillor Leonard Kelly, among many others.

It impacts an area stretching across most of Wexford town and right out as far as Barntown and Taghmon.

In the wake of yet another major failure of the Wexford town supply, contracts are due to be signed for a complete overhaul of the antiquated Newtown Road Treatment Plant before Christmas, with work set to begin early next year. The works are expected to take around 12 months to complete.