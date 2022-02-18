AN employee of Wexford County Council has been fatally injured after being struck by a fallen tree in strong winds near the Wexford/Wicklow border.

The man was working to clear debris caused by Storm Eunice in the Ballythomas area when the incident occurred late this morning. Aged in his 50s, the man and a colleague were clearing trees when another came down in the strong winds, fatally injuring him.

The fatality is being investigated by gardaí, who say that the Health & Safety Authority will also be carrying out a full investigation.

In a statement, Wexford County Council confirmed the news saying: “It is with deep regret and sadness that Wexford County Council confirms that one of our employees was fatally injured earlier today in a workplace accident. The accident occurred as the employee attended the scene of a fallen tree in the North Wexford area.

“The employee’s family, An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority have been informed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.”

Meanwhile, a man had a miraculous escape further south in Co Wexford, after the van in which he was travelling was struck by a falling tree near Murrintown. Emergency services attended the scene and he was rushed to Wexford General Hospital where his injuries were said to be non life-threatening.