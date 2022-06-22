Council confident of major town funding for New Ross

New Ross council are drafting ambitious plans ahead of making a submission for the Town and Village Renewal 2022 funding scheme.

The scheme places particular emphasis on projects supporting bringing vacant and derelict buildings back into use as multi purpose community spaces.

The main TVR scheme will accept five applications per county of between €20,000 and €250,000 and one application of up to €500,000. All community groups in the New Ross district are being encouraged to submit their applications.

There are other funding streams this year: applications up to €50,000 each under the project development measure and one application up to €50,000 for a specific county marketing campaign.

Up to two applications for a total of up to €400,000 under the Building acquisition measure.

“Again as in other years we will embrace this funding stream and hope to be as successful as we have been in the past,” said area manager Mick McCormack.

Welcoming this, Cllr Michael Sheehan called on his fellow councillors and council officials to make a call for Wexford County Council to back New Ross for the €400,000 funding pot.

“This is for towns with populations under 10,000 and we are the only town in the county who meets that criteria.”

Suggesting that a derelict building could be used to open up a restaurant run by a community group to boost the town’s night time economy, Cllr Sheehan said: “This is a great opportunity and there is a building right beside us in The Tholsel that comes to mind. There is a huge opportunity there and not to criticise the Government, but there are so many terms and conditions (in the application), it’s mind boggling.”

Cathaoirleach Cllr Bridín Murphy said there is a clause in the derelict properties funding stream, whereby a town with a population of up to 15,000 people can apply if they make a special case.

Cllr Anthony Connick welcomed any funding which would boost the town’s night time economy, while Cllr John Fleming said villages should also benefit from the funding.

Mr McCormack said council officials are ‘quietly confident’ about getting the derelict building funding, adding that the Town & Village scheme is about making towns like New Ross more attractive for people moving from larger urban areas like Dublin and Waterford, to live and work in hubs.

“In the past we have applied and have always been successful.”

He said the council are less confident of getting the night time economy funding, as reading between the lines, he believes this is for large towns.