The Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) hearing into allegations against the chief executive of Wexford County Council heard today (Friday) a claim that he used his position to threaten pulling advertising from South East Radio over a broadcast he disliked.

Mr Enright, an engineer by profession, did not give evidence at the hearing, but his barrister, Conor Power refuted this claim outright, saying the dispute with the station arose directly from edited interviews which aired on the show in August 2019.

Sipo is considering allegations that Mr Enright – who has held the highest position in the county for seven years – breached the Local Government Act 2001 and the Code of Conduct for Employees.

Setting out the case Brian Gageby SC said there was a chain of emails which shows that Mr Enright threatened to pull advertising from South East Radio as a legal case through Sipo by a contributor to the station was outstanding against him.

He said a complaint was received by Sipo on October 9, 2019, from Karl Fitzpatrick, host of the Business Matters show on the station, alleging the threat to withdraw advertising in retaliation for negative coverage of the council and a threat made by Mr Fitzpatrick in June of that year to complain Mr Enright to Sipo.

Mr Gageby said the tone and language of Mr Enright’s emails to management at South East Radio were significant, adding that there was a clear threat made that the commercial relationship between the council and the radio station would cease.

He said Mr Enright’s complaint concerned contributions made by businessman and broadcaster Mr Fitzpatrick on the Morning Mix breakfast show on March 5, 2019, claiming comments were biased, unprofessional and unfair.

Mr Gageby said Mr Enright wrote to management in August 2019 saying Wexford County Council was reviewing its commercial relationship with the station, mentioning a significant sum of money spent by the council on advertising with the station.

An email from the station’s management back expressed surprise, feeling the matter in dispute had been resolved earlier that year.

Mr Enright then queried how management could believe the matter was resolved when he had been the subject of a threat of legal action with a Sipo case. He said it was with regret that the commercial arrangement that existed between the parties had to cease because his patience had run out.

Mr Gageby said as an employee of a local authority Mr Enright had allegedly failed to maintain proper standards or integrity in his email to the station. He asserted that Mr Enright had put pressure on the station to change its broadcasting procedures by threatening to withdraw funding, bring the integrity of his position into disrepute.

Mr Enright had further breached a section of the code of conduct act by failing to display public courtesy fairly and promptly, he said.

Conor Power SC for Mr Enright said the matter should have been referred to the Local Ethics Registrar prior to being fast-tracked to Sipo.

He contended that there was no proof of a decision being reached based on the legal test that the matter before Sipo was of significant public importance.

Mr Power said what existed between the parties was ultimately a commercial relationship.

"This was a dispute within a commercial relationship. This was a service user of South East Radio bringing to South East Radio’s attention breaches of its obligations under the broadcasting act and South East Radio’s own code of practice dealing with issues such as presenters not giving their own views.”

He said the dispute arose around issues of bias and general fairness, adding that the council was under no obligation to take out ads with the station.

"Mr Enright was dealing with a commercial partner. It’s difficult to see how that engaged the public."

Mr Power said radio station owner Eamonn Buttle contacted Mr Enright about his concerns on September 2, 2019, suggesting that the matter be investigated by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and an independent adjudicator.

"That was accepted by Mr Enright on September 3. Thereafter the commercial relationship continued as normal. The BAI were approached but that didn’t work out.”

Mr Power said he was very concerned to hear Mr Gageby say his client had been retaliating against Mr Fitzpatrick, adding that it implied that Mr Enright was acting for his own benefit in trying to alter broadcasting practices at the station.

The hearing hard that reports broadcast on the radio station on March 5, March 6 and March 7, and further reports on August 17 and August 24 were at the heart of the dispute.

Following legal challenges by Mr Power before lunch, Sipo chairman Mr Justice Garrett Sheehan returned after an hours deliberations with his colleagues Comptroller & Auditor General Séamus McCarthy; Ombudsman Peter Tyndall; Clerk of Dáil Éireann Peter Finnegan; Clerk of Seanad Éireann Martin Grovers; and former senator Geraldine Feeney, ruling that the hearing would proceed with Mr Enright still facing the same case.

Mr Buttle gave evidence this afternoon of how Wexford County Council was the business’s top advertiser and how stressful the situation was in the autumn of 2019.

At the conclusion of the hearing at around 5.30 p.m., Mr Justice Sheehan said there was a lot of material to give careful consideration to, adding that the group will meet to consider the submissions and come to a finding.

(Full story in Tuesday's editions).



