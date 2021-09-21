Council and Irish Water knew about Gorey water issues on August 26

A contamination in Gorey’s water supply which left at least 52 people ill and led others to believe they had been infected with Covid-19 was not reported to the public until a week after it had been discovered.

A chlorine dosing pump failure arising from an electricity power outage at Creagh Water Treatment Plant led to a deterioration of water quality in Gorey between the dates of August 19-24. Wexford County Council has confirmed it became aware of the issue two days later on August 26, stating: “The water quality incident only came to light on August 26 and was immediately discussed with Irish Water (IW) and the HSE. The water quality information was examined by council technical staff, Irish Water and the HSE and it was agreed that the incident had passed and the Water Treatment Plant was operating normally, with all network tests clear.”

However, local Fianna Fáil councillor Andrew Bolger has said he asked WCC if there was an issue with the water supply between the dates of August 26 to September 2 and was told there wasn’t.

“When I enquired (to WCC) about the water on the dates between August 26 and September 2 I was told there was no issue with the water and no action needed to be taken,” said Cllr Bolger. “So when people asked me if it was the water (which was making them sick) I told them it wasn’t because that was the information I received from the council. Looking back maybe I was mad, I put trust in the people who told me that, it makes me look stupid. I won’t be as naive in the future.”

Senator Malcolm Byrne says he began receiving reports of people in the area feeling sick on August 31 and he subsequently contacted IW and WCC and was told there wasn’t a problem.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, he said, “We put our trust in WCC and IW and I was disappointed they didn’t take the issue sufficiently seriously. There has to be clarity on what happened. Why was there no red flag raised when so many complaints were coming in and why weren’t the precautionary principles applied? Members of the public needed to be told, a message needed to go out to tell people to boil their water.”

In an attempt to provide further clarity Senator Byrne, Councillor Bolger and the rest of the Gorey Kilmuckridge councillors met with Irish Water yesterday (Monday) morning. And despite a frank and open discussion with IW officials and a promise to increase the frequency of servicing to the water plants in the area, Cllr Bolger said there were still a number of issues which needed to be resolved.

“There wasn’t a real conclusion to the meeting, there’s still a lot more that needs to be done, there needs to be accountability and now there needs to be investment into a water system which has been described as Victorian in the past. There are two things to come out of this; what needs to be done to ensure it doesn’t happen again, and the problems in communication between IW and WCC and us as councillors. IW is talking about rebuilding trust with the public and yet it won’t come to our public meetings to discuss these issues, they say it’s their policy not to attend public meetings but when 52 people have become sick from drinking water, policy goes out the window as far as I’m concerned.”

Although 52 people either attended their GP or were hospitalised as a result of drinking the water during the affected dates, Cllr Bolger believes the actual number of people affected is significantly higher.

“There was more than 52 people affected by this, I know people who thought they had Covid, who went for tests twice, who couldn’t understand what was wrong with them,” he said.

A commitment to carrying out a full investigation into the matter has been made by IW and, according to Senator Byrne, it has agreed to make the results of this report public once completed.

“There’s now a full investigation going on with regards to this outbreak, IW is going to meet with us after the results are published,” he said. “There’s clearly confusion here, but what we’re trying to do is get to the bottom of it. There was a systems failure and a communications failure. What we have established is that contaminants got into the water between August 19-24 and, not long after that, reports began to filter through. IW and WCC have work to do in rebuilding public trust in the water supply.”

Following a separate meeting with Irish Water and the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien T.D said audits of 20 water treatment plants across the country would now be taking place.

“Irish Water will also work with each Local Authority over the coming two weeks, conducting re-fresher training on incident reporting for all plants,” said Minister O’Brien. “Where appropriate, Irish Water will now put in place a technician on site, to ensure the continued safety of water treatment plants.

For its part, the EPA says its investigations at the Gorey plant and another in Ballymore Eustace revealed the “abject failure of managerial oversight, operational control and responsiveness by Irish Water and local authorities in terms of their respective roles to deliver safe and secure drinking water”.

Commenting on the incidents, EPA Director General Laura Burke said: “The protection of public health is of paramount importance in the provision of our public drinking water supplies. It is unacceptable that delays in notifying the EPA and HSE meant that approximately 900,000 consumers were left unaware of the risks they faced and did not have the opportunity to protect themselves. Immediate actions must be taken by Irish Water and the Local Authorities to ensure these failures do not arise again.”

The EPA confirmed they were notified of the issue in Gorey on August 26 and said the HSE is investigating a public health outbreak in the Gorey area which resulted in 52 confirmed cases of illness associated with this outbreak and “a number of associated hospitalisations”.

“In both cases, the affected consumers were left unaware of the risks they faced and did not have the opportunity to protect themselves, and in the case of Gorey serious illness was detected in the community,” a statement read.

Although additional unreported incidents were uncovered by EPA inspectors during the auditing process, it has confirmed the plant has now returned to “normal operation”. However, it believes “immediate and significant improvement” in the provision of water services by Irish Water and local authorities is required to ensure the public are provided with safe and secure drinking water and that public health is protected.

Eamon Gallen, General Manager, Irish Water, said: “Irish Water’s priority is to protect public health. In both these incidents Irish Water and our partners in the Local Authorities fell short of the standards we set ourselves. We operate a service level agreement where both Irish Water and our partners in the Local Authorities are required to follow all guidelines to ensure drinking water incidents are immediately reported to the EPA and HSE. In both instances, late notification to Irish Water of issues relating to the disinfection process at the plants, potentially put public health at risk.

With regards to issuing a boil notice, Irish Water’s incident report states: “Irish Water was made aware that there had been an issue with the treatment process at the Creagh water treatment plant on August 26 and immediately notified the EPA. The HSE was also consulted on this date. Following consultation with the HSE, they advised that a Boil Water Notice on the supply was not necessary at this point as the incident had passed and the plant was operating correctly.”