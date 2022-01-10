Council adjourns decision on fate of under-fire council Chief Executive

THE elected members of Wexford County Council have opted to take some time to fully consider the contents of a Standards In Public Office (SIPO) Report which found that council Chief Executive Tom Enright brought his position "into disrepute”.

The report related to Mr Enright’s dealings with South East Radio during the course of which he was accused of threatening to pull sponsorship from the radio station because of grievances with coverage he and the council were receiving.

In a detailed report released on Friday, SIPO found against Mr Enright in respect of all three of the alleged contraventions.

At Monday’s meeting of Wexford County Council, Cathaoirleach Barbara Anne Murphy stated that she had “sought independent legal advice” for the elected members of the council following the publication of the report and that advice had been circulated over the weekend.

"In keeping with that advice, I intend to adjourn all debate on this topic to allow members sufficient time to consider the report,” she said.

A special meeting has been scheduled for Friday, January 14, at which Mr Enright's fate will become more apparent.

In general, the members all agreed to the adjournment, however, speaking on behalf of Fine Gael members, Cllr Oliver Walsh stated that they had read the report in full and were ready to discuss it.

However, the majority were in favour of postponement and it was agreed that the meeting will take place on Friday at County Council headquarters.

Mr Enright did not appear to be present during this part of the meeting, while the initial complainant Mr Karl Fitzpatrick was in attendance on the meeting which took place on Microsoft Teams.

Following the publication of the report, Mr Enright revealed that he was to explore “all available options, including legal options and I am consulting with my legal advisers in that regard”.