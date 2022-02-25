Council acquires old Bank of Ireland building in Rosslare Harbour for €150,000

Cllr Ger Carthy at the old Bank Of Ireland building in Rosslare Harbour which has now been acquired by Wexford County Council.

WEXFORD County Council has completed the purchase of the old Bank of Ireland building in Rosslare Harbour at a reported cost of €150,000 with the intention of transforming it into a resource centre for local community groups.

The news was confirmed on Friday by Independent councillor Ger Carthy who had previously urged speculators not to bid against the local authority on the building as it was put on the market.

Cllr Carthy was extremely critical of the bank’s decision to close the Rosslare Harbour and Taghmon branches at the time and called on the vacant buildings to be “handed back to the community”. It seems in a roundabout way, his wish has been granted.

"Having previously called on the council to act and acquire the building in Rosslare Harbour, I’m delighted to confirm that they have secured the purchase of this prominent building in the heartland of my constituency.

"There’s been no facilities for the community in that area for some time and the intention is to install some kind of resource centre to be used by local groups, along with conveniences like public toilets. I hope that funding will imminently be made available to fit-out the building and I look forward to working with the town and village committee in the area to bring this to a successful conclusion and hopefully see it open and available to the community by the end of 2022.”