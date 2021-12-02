Coolgreany boil water notice lifted with immediate effect

The Boil Water Notice for the Coolgreany Public Water Supply has now been lifted.

A boil water notice which had been in place for those on the Coolgreany Public Water Supply since Monday, has been lifted with immediate effect.

Wexford County Council and Irish Water today (Thursday) announced that “following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.”

Following consultation with the HSE, the boil water notice was put in place on Monday over fears that “inadequately disinfected water” may be entering the supply. However, following positive results from monitoring carried out, all consumers on the Coolgreany supply can now resume normal use of the water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.