Contractors now on site at Wexford skate park as end of two-year saga finally in sight

NEARLY two years after the sod was turned on the €300,000 skate park at Min Ryan Park in Wexford, specialised contractors are now finally on site to finish the job.

With at least five touted opening dates having come and gone and countless delays, it was confirmed today that subcontractors Bendcrete, acting on behalf of Wexford firm Sole Sports and Leisure, are now on site and aim to complete the job within six or seven weeks.

Following a number of delays, the sub-contractor was due on site back in March to have the skate park ready for summer, but just days before they were due to arrive on site, they informed Wexford County Council that they'd be unable to carry out the work due to an unavailability of materials.

This led Independent councillor Leonard Kelly, who turned the sod on the skate park as Mayor back in September of 2020, to brand the project an “utter fiasco”. However, he was feeling a little more hopeful as the site in Min Ryan Park saw its first activity in months on Thursday.

“Thankfully the crew are on site today and I’m told that it will take six or seven weeks to finally complete this job," he said. “I’m hopeful that the sub-contractor will now finish the job within this timeframe, as from a communication point of view this has been an absolute disaster. This process has been less than ideal for nearly two years now and the delays were not caused by the council, but lie firmly at the door of the sub-contractor.

"Having said that, I really hope that they do an amazing job. It’s no less than the wonderful skate community and the young people of Wexford deserve. I’ve been in constant contact with Special Projects on this since I turned the sod and hopefully it will now be completed by the end of the summer.”