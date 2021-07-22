Construction works begin on €13m wastewater plant at Arthurstown, Wexford

16/7/2021 Sun, sea, sand and a sod turning as Irish Water begin works on the new Wastewater Treatment Plant for Arthurstown, Duncannon and Ballyhack. From left; Minister James Browne, Barbara Ann Murphy, Wexford County Council chairperson and Paul Fallon, Irish Water Programme manager and celebrity chef Kevin Dundon. Photo; Mary Browne

Construction works on a new wastewater treatment plant for people living in Duncannon, Arthurstown and Ballyhack has begun.

The official sod turning took place at Arthurstown on Friday morning with representatives from Wexford County Council and Irish Water in attendance.

The investment of €12.8m will see the plant provide wastewater treatment for the first time for the equivalent of almost 1,875 people. The works will ensure the communities have the capacity for social and economic development into the future and will also ensure the protection and the integrity of the environment.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Barbara Anne Murphy said: ‘The commencement of this vital sewerage infrastructure development will lead to enhanced tourism opportunities for the beautiful villages of Arthurstown, Ballyhack and Duncannon.

‘In Wexford we pride ourselves on our expansive well maintained beaches and coastline with all of the amenities they offer. The removal of untreated wastewater to this estuary has long been a goal of Wexford County Council, and we can now look forward to all the benefits of a cleaner environment, previously denied due to the lack of treatment in the area.’

Cllr Murphy said the works will also hasten the return of Blue Flag Beach status to Duncannon.

‘I very much welcome the investment from Irish Water in conjunction with Wexford County Council.’

Programme Manager with Irish Water Paul Fallon said: ‘This is big day for the communities of Duncannon, Arthurstown and Ballyhack and we are so pleased to finally get the project under way.

‘This is such a beautiful part of the country and to think that this Irish Water project will eliminate the equivalent of 1,500 wheelie bins of raw sewage flowing into the Barrow, Nore, Suir estuary every day is something to be positive about.’

The project is due for completion in 2023.

‘It will support social and economic development and protect our marine life in the years to come too. I’d finally like to pay tribute to our colleagues in Wexford County Council, Sisk, Aecom and Atkins who have done a fantastic job to date and I look forward to bringing this project to completion with them.’

Minister of State James Browne welcomed the commencement of the project, saying: ‘ It has been a long time in the making, and it will open up so many new opportunities for the communities of Arthurstown, Duncannon and Ballyhack. I wish Irish Water, Wexford County Council and Sisk the best of luck with the works.’

Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright, also warmly welcomed the commencement of construction of the much needed plant, stating that ‘the works when completed in approximately 16 months’ time will bring great benefits to the villages and surrounding areas in terms of environmental improvements, water quality, infrastructural development, tourism and investment.’

The Chief Executive also thanked Irish Water and Wexford County Council staff for bringing the project to this juncture and wished contractors Sisk Group well in their endeavours.

Well known chef and author Kevin Dundon was in Arthurstown to see the works kick off.

‘For all of us living and working in a coastal community, this is a fabulous environmental step forward. Cleaner beaches and water for residents and visitors alike means better living. Hopefully, the blue flags will return soon as a result of this wastewater treatment development.’

Lorraine Waters from Hook Lighthouse was also on hand to witness the sod turning;

‘Hook lighthouse is delighted to hear its partnering villages Duncannon, Arthurstown and Ballyhack will soon have a new wastewater treatment plant, as all our areas are striving to go green and become more eco-friendly this is indeed good news, especially in a time where we are now hoping to, in the coming years increase our visitor capacity to our beautiful county.’

Chairman of New Ross Municipal District, Cllr Patrick Barden said protecting our environment has never been more important than it is today.

‘With this new treatment system for the villages of Arthurstown Ballyhack and Duncannon, we are taking a major step in the right direction with regard to improving our environment here in this lovely area. Over the years these villages have been restricted in their ability to expand and diversify due to the lack of adequate sewage treatment. This problem is now being resolved and we can look forward to realising the full potential of these vibrant communities.’

He praised everyone behind the project and said he looks forward to the day when the neighbouring village of Ramsgrange will also be connected.