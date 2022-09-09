Construction of MRI scanner at Wexford General Hospital expected to begin in 2023

CONSTRUCTION of a new hospital-led MRI scanner at Wexford General Hospital is expected to begin next year.

Confirmation of progress on the project was made by Minister James Browne who said on-site construction work will begin in 2023.

Commenting on the project he said design team letters related to the building of the MRI project have now issued.

“I am delighted to confirm progress with Wexford General Hospital’s hospital-led MRI scanner,” said Min Browne.

“It's anticipated that the facility will be ready for use in 2024,” he added.

Min Browne also said the existing MRI will remain fully functional until the hospital-led facility becomes operational.

“Many people across Co Wexford donated money to support the HSE's purchase of an MRI scanner for the people of the county,” he said.

The fundraising effort across the county towards the project generated €250,000.

“Following frequent conversations with my Government colleagues and the HSE, I'm glad to confirm this positive news for Wexford General Hospital” said Min Browne.

He went on to praise all of the staff in the hospital who he said “do their utmost in delivering a comprehensive healthcare service.”