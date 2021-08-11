Confirmations cancelled again as church waits on government to ease restrictions

Despite some confirmation dates having been set for the coming weeks, the Diocese of Ferns has opted to postpone all confirmations and communions until September.

DESPITE having been given the green light from the Bishop to recommence planning, with some having already set dates for the coming weeks, parishes across the Diocese of Ferns have now been told to postpone confirmation and first communion ceremonies until September, when it’s hoped the government will lift restrictions in relation to these sacraments.

Last week, parishes were given the go ahead to resume planning ceremonies in defiance of the government’s public health advice. Having liaised with parents and teachers, many parishes pressed on and set dates for confirmations, some due to take place as early as next weekend.

In the Wexford Parish, one of the largest parishes in the diocese, the Sunday newsletter informed parishioners that August 19, 20, 21, 24 and 28 had been set aside for children from the town’s schools to make their confirmation.

Frustration was evident, however, as less than 48 hours later it emerged that these dates were to be postponed again to allow the government to soften their approach in relation to this type of ceremony.

Church leaders have reportedly come under significant pressure from the government to change their position on these ceremonies taking place in the coming weeks and have agreed to wait it out until September.

‘The government prohibition still holds,’ said Diocesan Communications Officer Fr John Carroll. ‘The indications are that government restrictions will lift at the end of the month and we’ve decided it would be safer for everyone involved to hold off until then, so that nobody is left in a quandary as to the right or wrong thing to do.

‘The positive is that there does seem to be a genuine desire out there from parents, teachers and parishes to get this done. It’s getting to the stage where we can't put up any credible argument to parents for not proceeding as soon as possible.

‘It’s very frustrating for them. You can have 40,000 people in Croke Park but a child can't make their first communion or confirmation. You can now go for a pint in a pub before a child can make their first holy communion.’

Following former Minister Katherine Zappone’s get together at the Merrion Hotel, which was attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, it emerged that the rules had supposedly always allowed for parties of up to 200 outdoors with social distancing.

‘If that was the case, we could’ve done communions and confirmations back in June and July outside in the churchyard,’ Fr Carroll said.

Fr Carroll’s frustrations were shared by ADM for the Wexford Parish Fr Billy Swan, who was forced to retract confirmation dates that had been set out in the parish newsletter in favour of yet another indefinite postponement.

‘I don’t want to take pot-shots at anyone,’ Fr Swan said. ‘But the point is that there are inconsistencies there that people can see themselves don’t add up. It’s frustrating for teachers and parents, but it’s frustrating on our part as well. Parents are doing their very best to plan and I have complete sympathy for them.

‘I suppose once you go down the path of contravening public health guidelines, it gets complicated and some people may feel a little uncomfortable with that.’

Fr Swan says that no alternative dates have yet been set for The Faythe School, Gaelscoil Charman, The CBS Primary and The Mercy John’s Road for confirmations, but that postponing them until September carries its own problems.

‘Well we’ve already set dates for first communions in September, which complicates things a little,’ he said. ‘A lot of these children for confirmation will be starting secondary school in September too. All these things make matters a little more complicated and I suppose we need people to have extra level of understanding and patience. We need to pull together to make this happen. Confirmation ceremonies will be called at short notice. Unfortunately, that’s just how it is.’



