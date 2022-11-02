Confirmation sought over housing delivery in Enniscorthy

A member of Enniscorthy Municipal District received confirmation at this months local authority meeting that the Enniscorthy area is to see a number of houses come on-stream towards the end of this year.

Having been presented with a housing report, Cllr Cathal Byrne, asked for confirmation that 10 housing units at Forgelands, Old Forge Road, Enniscorthy, and 20, turnkey units at Castlelands, Ferns, will be delivered as per the report, which said the expected delivery time is the last quarter of this year.

“Is that the case?” asked Cllr Byrne, while also asking for a breakdown of the bed amounts in each one.

In response, staff from the housing section said the breakdown of unit types wasn't available for the meeting but said it could be furnished to the members.

“The only way we can go with single-stage is if it’s not a problematic site,” said the housing staff member.

"You still have to go through all the stages and submit it once,” she added.

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy then commented: “Can I just make the point that Carlow County Council currently has 27 single-stage applications gone through the department and accepted by the department and we have zero.”

The Director of Services, Carolyne Godkin, said “they would all be small schemes” and added: “Lots of our schemes have bigger numbers and would cost more money.”

Ms Godkin also said Carlow’s overall target “would only be a fraction of what Wexford’s is”.

“It’s not necessarily a fair comparison,” she said.

However, Cllr Murphy replied: “Every house we build is a home for a family and we are not building any.”

Ms Godkin the said that the only information that goes into the members’ report is what is fully approved and she added: “We have 140 units that are pending approval with the department at the moment but they won’t be published until we get approval from the department because we don't know where we’re going to stand.”

“There’s also substantial housing after being delivered in Enniscorthy over the last number of years and I might bring that report to the next meeting because the numbers there at the moment don’t in any way reflect what numbers have been built in Enniscorthy,” said Ms Godkin.

“The main challenge in Enniscorthy is bringing in one and two-bedroom units and that’s a huge challenge," she added.

“We've had a large number of three-beds developed and we are right up high on the list in terms of that. We are absolutely still under pressure and we need every house we can get but the bigger challenge is trying to bring on one and two-bedroom houses.”