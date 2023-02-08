Concerns raised over traffic along Pearse Road in Enniscorthy when matches are taking place

A member of Enniscorthy Municipal District has expressed concern over ongoing traffic issues in the Pearse Road area of the town when matches take place in St Patrick’s Park.

Cllr Jackser Owens said he was invited to meet residents in the area who expressed concern to him over the matter.

"The gate was opened at the time,” he said.

"It wasn’t open the last night, I understand,” he added.

He referred to another meeting that took place previously between the GAA, the local boxing club, representatives of the showgrounds committee and the gardaí.

"The boxing club, fair play to them, have moved their training back to suit the situation and they’ve also put new lights up there at their own expense,” said Cllr Owens.

"The problem we had the other night was that the cars, after being parked in the field, came back down the same road again,” he added.

Cllr Owens said it was his understanding that a one-way traffic system was going to be introduced through the showgrounds and commented: “That doesn’t seem to have happened.”

"The residents weren’t happy with the situation that after the match – and there was no traffic problems during the match because everyone was in the field – but when coming back out of the field everyone was coming back down the one way,” he said.

He also acknowledged that the gardaí and the GAA had used cones to keep cars away from the footpaths.

"I just want to know where are we now with the situation and do we have another meeting now or what do we do,” he said.

District Manager, Ger Mackey said he attended two meetings in relation to the matter. He said the local authority was present at the meetings to try to find a solution.

"We were trying to find a solution to something we are not a party too, the bottleneck that is up there,” said Mr Mackey.

"I suppose we do have a certain responsibility to the residents up there,” he said.

"The issue is, I suppose, that crowds are going to young people’s games up there,” he added.

"They come up Pearse Road and normally they would go out through the showgrounds and out onto Ross Road and that was suggested as a submission but for whatever reason it appears that is now not in operation.”

"I don’t know why that is and it’s something we need to sit down and look at again,” said Mr Mackey.

He also said that for the local authority to get involved would mean the roads department and would include traffic management with the possibility of having to close Pearse Road for matches and let people park elsewhere.

"To go up and come back down there just won’t work,” he said.

"Emergency vehicles can’t in or out and the residents can’t get in or out,” he added.

He said the parties involved will have to sit down and come up with a solution that works for everyone.

"The last thing we want to be doing is go in there high-handed,” said Mr Mackey.

"There is a possible solution and I’m not sure why that hasn’t worked,” he added.

Cllr Owens agreed with Mr Mackey’s last comment and said: "Everyone at the table that day had that same solution.”

"The GAA have done what they said they would do, the boxing club has done what they said they would do,” said Cllr Owens. He also pointed out it’s an old estate with a lot of elderly people living there and he also noted that the Loretto Village is also located there which also is an elderly person’s estate.

"There is a lot of goodwill up there,” said Mr Mackey.

"All I could suggest is that we call another meeting of all the parties up there and see if we can resolve it,” he added.

"It cannot work if a solution is not in place.”

The Cathaoirleach of the local authority, Cllr Aidan Browne, said the GAA club and boxing club were working well together on the issue.

However, Mr Mackey said the showgrounds committee “were very generous with their property”.

"We should be mindful of that because there is nothing in it for them,” he said.

"We should be mindful of that,” he added, which prompted Cllr Owens to say “everyone is doing their bit”.

"It has to be sorted for the residents and for health and safety it has to be sorted one way or another,” said Cllr Owens.

"It can be sorted, I’m sure we can come up with some kind of traffic management plan for match days,” said Mr Mackey.

Cllr John O’Rourke also commented on the issue and said: “It seems to me that two barriers that are in place at the top end leading onto the Ross Road are permanently fixed and there is nobody around to be able to open or close them.”

“Then you have the key situation at the main gate and who has the key or who doesn’t have the key and are the gates left open or whatever because that area of the showgrounds has been used over the years for anti-social behaviour,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

"There were a lot of break-ins to the track itself when the gates were open and even when the gates weren’t open they would climb over the gate,” he added.

"I welcome the fact that yourself as Chairman, the Manager and Cllr Owens met the residents of Pearse Road and the surrouding areas in relation to it.”

However, Cllr O’Rourke said that as a resident of the Ross Road and someone who have lived there for the last 51 years there was no consultation at all with residents there in relation to traffic exiting from the showgrounds onto the Ross Road.

"So you take it from one area and you put the problem into another area without any consultation,” he said.

Cllr O’Rourke said the houses on the Ross Road have an age demographic of people in their 60s, 70s and 80s.

"What’s good for the goose is good for the gander but there’s been no consultation at all with people on the Ross Road,” he said.

"We could fight our corner in relation to health and safety as well,” he added.

He said everyone can go out and bang their tins and make noise and commented that “it seems to be that those who shout loudest get the most”.

"There has been absolutely no consultation with anyone living on the Ross Road in relation to it,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

He also said he took Mr Mackey’s point in relation to parking on match days and said that on such occasions “you might be lucky” to see two cars parked in the [old] Dunne’s Stores car park.

"It’s there for people to go and walk to Patrick’s Park and they won’t do it,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

"There is a free car park at the bottom of the Ross Road that you could fit 200 cars in and all you would have to do is walk up the laneway into Patrick’s Park,” he added.

"People just don’t want to get out and walk anymore.”