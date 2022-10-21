Concerns raised over lack of defibrillator at Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy

CONCERN was expressed at this month’s meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District over the delay in getting a defibrillator set up at the Presentation Centre, where local authority meetings take place.

Cllr Jackser Owens raised the matter at the start of the meeting and asked if there was any progress in relation to having a defibrillator installed.

“A defibrillator is very important for the area and why isn't it here?” he asked.

“Why isn’t it installed?” he added. In response to Cllr O’Rourke’s query District Manager, Ger Mackey, said: “We can’t get people who can do that kind of work in a hurry."

“Electricians and people in the trade are not just available at the end of a phone call," he said.

"Well, I think there’s something wrong there when you can't get a defibrillator in a place that it's needed badly,” replied Cllr Owens.

Mr Mackey said people have been trained the use such equipment and Cllr Aidan Browne commented that was important, that people know how to use it when it is installed.