Concerns raised as pupil brings air rifle into County Wexford primary school

Concern has been raised about a young boy being allowed to bring an air rifle into a County Wexford school for a ‘show and tell’ exercise, prompting a councillor to call for the introduction of clear guidelines to deal with such incidents to allay the fears of parents.

The incident happened before the school holidays and it is understood that the gun was initially taken off the child and kept aside by the teacher before being returned to him for the duration of the class exercise and later given back to the pupil when he was going home.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde, who is a primary school teacher and a parent, said County Wexford is very lucky to have a great many well-run primary and secondary schools.

“It is concerning to hear of an incident of this nature. I think all schools should be horrified by this. At times, incidents can easily slip past a teacher but we need to make sure that we have robust policies and procedures in place.

“Things can slip by teachers and incidents can happen, that is why it is important to have these policies laid out clearly to make sure they are understood by parents.

“Any concerned parents should receive adequate reassurance that such an incident will be addressed appropriately. Some schools would have a zero tolerance policy towards such items even at Halloween and on fancy dress days,” said Cllr Forde, adding: “I think there is also an element of parental responsibility.”

Cllr Forde also referenced the potentially harmful content that young people are exposed to on the internet.

“We have to realise as well the content that a lot of young people are exposed to on social media, the internet and TV – it can be very provocative. We can’t ever rule out the escalation of any situation and everybody would hope that when their child is dropped off at school that they are going into an environment that is completely free of any devices or items of that nature.”

A Garda spokesperson said they have not received any official report in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Child and Family Agency, Tusla, said they do not comment on individual cases, to protect the privacy of the children and families they work with.

“When a child or family enters into a relationship with a public service such as Tusla they are entitled to expect that information generated in that relationship is treated in confidence and remains private. This is critically important in the subject matters which Tusla is involved.”