Concerns over people polluting bathing waters at Duncannon

There have been concerning bathing water test results for Duncannon ahead of the busy summer season, councillors were told at the June New Ross Municipal District meeting, where it was suggested people doing DIY projects on their homes may be to blame.

County Council environmental scientist Brendan Cooney said the results have been coming back as ‘sufficient’. “So it’s tenuous. We need to be very, very careful as there have been a number of small discharges on the beach we’re in discussion with the water services section about.”

Mr Cooney said there was an urgency about investigating the matter as the issue is happening upstream, flowing into the beach.

He said one positive is that the European Innovation Partnership project run on local farms has worked extremely well.

Cllr Michael Whelan said it was a little worrying to hear the test results.

“I presume it’s being treated as a priority and with the busy season coming the last thing we need is any issues over there.”

Mr Cooney said: “The bathing water is worrying, but we did expect it as when we sorted out one area we knew it would highlight other areas where there were problems.”

He said people doing DIY jobs and building extensions onto their houses may not be fully aware that the foul and surface water need to be properly separated.