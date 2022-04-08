Concerns over garda resources as Wexford Division loses 7 gardaí in three-month period

WHILE concerns over the numbers of gardaí in the Wexford Division are nothing new, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne has called on the Garda Commissioner to assign additional resources to Rosslare Europort, where Wexford gardaí are currently being pulled from regular policing duties to aid in the processing of hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland.

Senator Byrne also pointed out that numbers in the Wexford Garda Division had dropped by 7 in a three month period from November of last year to February this year – from 341 to 334, adding to the significant pressure.

In December of last year, prior to the current Ukrainian crisis, Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit stated that he was in talks with garda management around a significant increase in resources at Rosslare Europort.

He said that in hugely increased traffic at the port as a result of Brexit was a “draw on resources” from the Wexford District and he hoped that manpower at the port would be doubled by implementing a regional response and assigning gardaí from across the South East instead of just Wexford.

Subsequently, these discussions seem to have fallen flat however, and speaking in the Seanad, Senator Byrne says that things have gotten much worse as a result of decreasing garda numbers and increased demand for them at the port.

"The reason I raised this matter initially is because of the increased traffic at Rosslare as a result of Brexit, with more pressure on customs and immigration,” Senator Byrne said. “It’s great that Rosslare is busier, but it means that gardaí from the Wexford division are being deployed to serve a national and European port.

"The Garda numbers in the division have continued to fall. We now also have a very significant challenge, obviously, with large numbers of people arriving from Ukraine into Ireland.

"Support is needed at Rosslare from the Gardaí in terms of processing applications. We need to look at Garda numbers within the port. Officers should not just be coming from the Wexford division. I ask the Leader to please consider writing to the Garda Commissioner and Minister in respect of this matter.”