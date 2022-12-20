Concern over lack of gritting in some areas of Enniscorthy

CONCERN has been expressed about lack of gritting in certain areas of Enniscorthy town and district during cold weather.

Cllr Jackser Owens said he was aware of a number of areas where people experienced “severe difficulty” during the recent spell of sub-zero temperatures.

“A lot of the road and footpaths in the Enniscorthy area were not gritted and that’s not good enough,” said Cllr Owens.

He said the Spring Valley area was particularly badly affected and claimed that because of lack of gritting on the road some motorists were forced to reverse back down the hill as their attempts to drive up it proved futile.

Other areas he highlighted as ones of concern were Ballyhogue, Edermine towards Killurin and also some roads around Ferns.

“There were incidents where people couldn’t get to work or bring their kids to school and that’s not good enough,” said Cllr Owens.

While acknowledging that main roads were gritted during bad weather Cllr Owens said more needs to be done and that secondary roads need to be gritted as well.

“It’s not the workers fault and they’re doing the best job they can and they just go to where their appointed but the Council needs to do more when it comes to gritting secondary roads,” said Cllr Owens.

He also said cold weather and freezing temperatures is nothing new and the local authority should be prepared in advance.

“We should be geared up for this in advance and I don’t know why we’re not,” said Cllr Owens.

“It’s something that should be sorted even before it happens but definitely secondary roads need to be done too,” he added.

“A lot of people weren’t able to get to work, school or even get out to do shopping and that’s not good enough.”