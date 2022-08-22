Concern over animal welfare as Wexford farmers left without water during recent heat wave

THE chairperson of Wexford IFA, Jer O’Mahoney, has expressed serious concern over a situation that arose during the recent heat wave that left the welfare of farm animals in jeopardy.

Mr O’Mahoney said “a totally unacceptable situation unravelled last week when Irish Water reduced or stopped mains water to hundreds of farmers in Wexford.”

He said that areas stretching from Ballyhack to Kilmore were without much needed water during some of the warmest days last week.

“The distress caused to the farming community and livestock was avoidable,” he said, while also commenting that notification of the outages was “extremely poor”.

Mr O’Mahoney said Irish Water sent out information about the outages to local public representatives and also across social media channels. However, he said perusing social media was the last thing on farmers’ minds when their animals were in distress: “When animals are roaring at you in blind panic you are highly unlikely to be scrolling through social media to find scant information.”

Commenting to the Enniscorthy Guardian, Mr O’Mahoney said: “I had in excess of one hundred calls and messages regarding these outages from Sunday night to Tuesday evening.”

He said he worked with an Irish Water operations manager to enable the information to get out to those affected.

“Many issues fed into this potentially disastrous event,” he said. ““We have agreed to sit down soon and put a warning system in place for all farmers. There are IFA branches in every rural parish and we plan to get proper and timely information circulated should issues occur in the future.”

When contacted about the matter a spokesperson for Irish Water said the state utility “appreciates the frustrations of the farmers and the IFA and the concern for animal welfare, which Irish Water is very much aware and supportive of”.

However, the spokesperson also commented that Irish Water didn’t switch the water off and that there was an unplanned interruption to the water supply and that once Irish Water was made aware of the supply interruption, a press release was issued to local media, elected representatives and business associations in the area.

"The information would have been available on our website and social media channels,” said the spokesperson.

"Our Operations Lead has this week spoken to a local IFA representative to discuss the issues over the weekend, which illustrates how serious Irish Water takes such issues, that we are accountable for what happens and that we completely understand our role in terms of providing a safe and clean water supply to the public,” he added.

He emphasised that “Irish Water has several processes in place to inform the public about water supply interruptions and outages. When supply interruption events are planned, Irish Water shares the information with the public via the website, water.ie, social media channels @IWCare and @IrishWater and also with media, elected representatives and business associations via email”.

He said business customers who are registered with Irish Water, and have asked for communications to be sent directly to them, receive an SMS to inform them of a planned outage or supply interruption.