Concern over agreed site for new Meanscoil campus

AGREEMENT has been reached on the acquisition of a site for a new Meanscoil building in Enniscorthy, however, there is still growing concern that the site in Quarrypark will cause more problems than it will solve.

In a response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Paul Kehoe the Minister for Education said a building project for the school is included in the department's school building programme.

"Agreement has been reached on the acquisition of a site for the new school,” said Min Norma Foley, in her response to Dep Kehoe.

"The next step includes the preparatory work associated with the accommodation brief and this process is currently in train,” she said.

“My department will be in further contact with the patron as this progresses,” she added.

Dep Kehoe welcomed the news and said it’s a positive development for Enniscorthy to be getting a new school.

While acknowledging there are concerns over the location where the new campus will be in Quarrypark he said objections to it at this stage could delay the project altogether and that wouldn’t be good.

Speaking about the latest development the school Principal, Norah Harpur, said the site in Quarrypark is not suitable to the needs of the school or the parents, the majority of whom come from the south Wexford area.

"We have said to the department numerous times we do not want to go ahead with that site,” said Ms Harpur.

She highlighted that parents of students in the school are also not happy with the the new site because for most of them it will actually add to their journey time in the morning and evening when dropping off or collecting their children.

Ms Harpur acknowledged that local politicians will welcome the news because it’s good for Enniscorthy but she said the needs of the school have to be to the forefront and the location is Quarry Park is not the best solution.

"This is a county school yet nobody seems to be listening to us,” she said.

Ms Harpur said putting a school in the Moyne area of the town will only add to traffic congestion whereas in her view the ideal solution to accommodating the school's needs would be expanding the site of the existing school campus in Brownswood or looking at a new school site towards the back of the old St Senan’s hospital site.

She also expressed concern that if the new school is built in Quarrypark it will lead to a reduced number of pupils.

However, she also suggested that the proposed site for the new school would be an ideal location for an Educate Together primary school.

Commenting that the county’s population is growing hugely Ms Harpur reiterated the point that Meanscoil Gharman is a county school with around 65 per cent of its student population coming from the south of the county.

"We even have students coming here from Rosslare," she said.

She admitted that in the end the school would probably have no choice but to accept the department’s decision but anticipates there will be a lot of ongoing opposition to the Quarrypark site.

"We would have to accept it but we are going to lose numbers if its goes there,” she said.

"The railway line is on the east side of town so even a school site on the east side would be more suitable,” she added.

Re-emphasising her point that a site near St Senan’s would be ideal she highlighted that in such a situation students could walk from the railway station to the school.

"However, instead of that the site will bring us straight into the middle of Enniscorthy,” she said.

"The perfect option would be if we could extend our current site and build extra accommodation here.”

Ms Harpur also said that doing that would also be a cheaper option than the one proposed which she estimated will cost in the region of €10m to complete.

She also said it would likely take at least five years to get the new school but and said accommodating the school's wishes in terms of its current site would be more cost-effective and quicker to complete.

She said the number of people living in Gorey and Wexford is growing rapidly and it’s beginning to happen in Enniscorthy too.

"Everyone wants us to stay here and while the teachers don’t want us to stay with the current accommodation they would be happy to stay if we could extend here,” said Ms Harpur.

When the school opened in 2007 it had seven pupils and in the interim it has grown to the point where there are now 265 students enrolled.

Meanwhile, Dep Kehoe said it’s fantastic that the Meanscoil will be getting a new building and suggested its development could help alleviate the problem of over-subscription to other secondary schools in the town and county.