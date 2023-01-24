Concern over access to housing development in County Wexford

Artists impression of the layout for the new housing development

CONCERN over access to a proposed housing development in the Greenville area of Enniscorthy was raised at a recent meeting of the local authority.

An extension of time to permission granted for the proposed development, in 2007, was granted by Wexford County Council and at the recent meeting Cllr Jackser Owens said residents had raised concerns with him as to where the access point will be if the development goes ahead.

The application for an extension was recently granted by Wexford County Council and at the meeting Cllr Owens said: “A lot of people are concerned where the road will be coming out to.”

"Nobody seems to know what the situation is with that,” said Cllr Owens.

Cllr John O’Rourke said the application was originally granted permission in 2007 and the applicants have an extension until the end of December, this year.

“They have an extension until the end of 2023, in relation to the proposal to build those houses in that area,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

“With regard to what Cllr Owens is saying and the proposed Ring Road, in and around the Moyne area or Ashbrook area, there are people looking to see what the story is with it,” he added.

Cllr Owens then added: “They are very angry about it.”

Cllr O’Rourke then asked: “Is there any assistance here with regard to the extension on it?”

District Manager, Ger Mackey, said “it’s apparently a live application” and he urged caution in terms of what was said about it because of that.

"I would keep it very broad because it is a live planning application,” he said.

Executive Planner with Wexford County Council, Niamh Lennon, said she wasn’t sure what site the councillors were referring to but commented: “If it’s an extension of duration that’s been decided that woudln’t change anything in the application, so it’s just whatever was granted back in 2007.”

She also said the drawings would be available online so people could see what is outlined in the proposal.

"People could view where the access is,” said Ms Lennon.